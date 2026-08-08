- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DRAI: Draco Evolution AI ETF
DRAI exchange rate has changed by 1.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.85 and at a high of 33.94.
Follow Draco Evolution AI ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DRAI stock price today?
Draco Evolution AI ETF stock is priced at 33.94 today. It trades within 33.85 - 33.94, yesterday's close was 33.60, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of DRAI shows these updates.
Does Draco Evolution AI ETF stock pay dividends?
Draco Evolution AI ETF is currently valued at 33.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.32% and USD. View the chart live to track DRAI movements.
How to buy DRAI stock?
You can buy Draco Evolution AI ETF shares at the current price of 33.94. Orders are usually placed near 33.94 or 34.24, while 6 and 0.27% show market activity. Follow DRAI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DRAI stock?
Investing in Draco Evolution AI ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.88 - 36.01 and current price 33.94. Many compare 2.44% and 13.89% before placing orders at 33.94 or 34.24. Explore the DRAI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Draco Evolution AI ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Draco Evolution AI ETF in the past year was 36.01. Within 28.88 - 36.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track Draco Evolution AI ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Draco Evolution AI ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Draco Evolution AI ETF (DRAI) over the year was 28.88. Comparing it with the current 33.94 and 28.88 - 36.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DRAI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DRAI stock split?
Draco Evolution AI ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.60, and 13.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.60
- Open
- 33.85
- Bid
- 33.94
- Ask
- 34.24
- Low
- 33.85
- High
- 33.94
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 1.01%
- Month Change
- 2.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.89%
- Year Change
- 13.32%