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DPG: Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc
DPG exchange rate has changed by 0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.47 and at a high of 14.59.
Follow Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DPG News
- 2 Infrastructure Closed-End Funds For The Long-Term
- CEF Weekly Review: SCOTUS Rules Against Saba
- The Start Of A Semi-Rotation? Then Buy DPG (NYSE:DPG)
- Closed-End Funds: Looking For Infrastructure Opportunities With AI Driving Them Higher
- DPG: Renewed Catalyst Increases Growth Potential (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:DPG)
- 4 Closed-End Fund Buys In The Month Of February 2026
- Closed-End Funds: My Top 10 Holdings February 2026
- ASGI: Solid Portfolio, Performance, And Yield, But Terrible Price (Downgrade) (NYSE:ASGI)
- BUI: Reasons For Optimism, But The Current Price Is Too High (NYSE:BUI)
- 3 Closed-End Fund Buys In The Month Of December 2025
- DPG: Defensive Monthly Dividends From Infrastructure (NYSE:DPG)
- Look Behind The Scenes And ZTR Offers Much Better Appreciation Potential Than GUT
- GUT: Massive Premium Isn't Justified By Earnings (NYSE:GUT)
- DPG CEF: Solid Infrastructure Fund But Underperforms Peers (NYSE:DPG)
- 4 Closed-End Fund Buys (And 1 Sell) In The Month Of September 2025
- 5 Closed-End Fund Buys In The Month Of July 2025
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DPG stock price today?
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc stock is priced at 14.58 today. It trades within 14.47 - 14.59, yesterday's close was 14.48, and trading volume reached 88. The live price chart of DPG shows these updates.
Does Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is currently valued at 14.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.29% and USD. View the chart live to track DPG movements.
How to buy DPG stock?
You can buy Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc shares at the current price of 14.58. Orders are usually placed near 14.58 or 14.88, while 88 and 0.28% show market activity. Follow DPG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DPG stock?
Investing in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 12.36 - 15.14 and current price 14.58. Many compare 0.69% and -1.35% before placing orders at 14.58 or 14.88. Explore the DPG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc in the past year was 15.14. Within 12.36 - 15.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc (DPG) over the year was 12.36. Comparing it with the current 14.58 and 12.36 - 15.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DPG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DPG stock split?
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.48, and 13.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.48
- Open
- 14.54
- Bid
- 14.58
- Ask
- 14.88
- Low
- 14.47
- High
- 14.59
- Volume
- 88
- Daily Change
- 0.69%
- Month Change
- 0.69%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.35%
- Year Change
- 13.29%