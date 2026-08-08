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DOO: BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares
DOO exchange rate has changed by 1.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.98 and at a high of 65.37.
Follow BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is DOO stock price today?
BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares stock is priced at 65.01 today. It trades within 63.98 - 65.37, yesterday's close was 63.85, and trading volume reached 389. The live price chart of DOO shows these updates.
Does BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares stock pay dividends?
BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares is currently valued at 65.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -16.13% and USD. View the chart live to track DOO movements.
How to buy DOO stock?
You can buy BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares shares at the current price of 65.01. Orders are usually placed near 65.01 or 65.31, while 389 and 1.61% show market activity. Follow DOO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DOO stock?
Investing in BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares involves considering the yearly range 48.83 - 81.88 and current price 65.01. Many compare 3.95% and -9.91% before placing orders at 65.01 or 65.31. Explore the DOO price chart live with daily changes.
What are BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares in the past year was 81.88. Within 48.83 - 81.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 63.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares performance using the live chart.
What are BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares (DOO) over the year was 48.83. Comparing it with the current 65.01 and 48.83 - 81.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DOO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DOO stock split?
BRP Inc - Common Subordinate Voting Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 63.85, and -16.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 63.85
- Open
- 63.98
- Bid
- 65.01
- Ask
- 65.31
- Low
- 63.98
- High
- 65.37
- Volume
- 389
- Daily Change
- 1.82%
- Month Change
- 3.95%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.91%
- Year Change
- -16.13%