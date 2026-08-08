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DOJE: REX-Osprey™ DOGE ETF
DOJE exchange rate has changed by 1.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.42 and at a high of 6.49.
Follow REX-Osprey™ DOGE ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DOJE stock price today?
REX-Osprey™ DOGE ETF stock is priced at 6.46 today. It trades within 6.42 - 6.49, yesterday's close was 6.36, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of DOJE shows these updates.
Does REX-Osprey™ DOGE ETF stock pay dividends?
REX-Osprey™ DOGE ETF is currently valued at 6.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -75.64% and USD. View the chart live to track DOJE movements.
How to buy DOJE stock?
You can buy REX-Osprey™ DOGE ETF shares at the current price of 6.46. Orders are usually placed near 6.46 or 6.76, while 5 and -0.46% show market activity. Follow DOJE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DOJE stock?
Investing in REX-Osprey™ DOGE ETF involves considering the yearly range 6.33 - 27.05 and current price 6.46. Many compare 0.00% and -25.49% before placing orders at 6.46 or 6.76. Explore the DOJE price chart live with daily changes.
What are REX-Osprey™ DOGE ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of REX-Osprey™ DOGE ETF in the past year was 27.05. Within 6.33 - 27.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.36 helps spot resistance levels. Track REX-Osprey™ DOGE ETF performance using the live chart.
What are REX-Osprey™ DOGE ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of REX-Osprey™ DOGE ETF (DOJE) over the year was 6.33. Comparing it with the current 6.46 and 6.33 - 27.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DOJE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DOJE stock split?
REX-Osprey™ DOGE ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.36, and -75.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 6.36
- Open
- 6.49
- Bid
- 6.46
- Ask
- 6.76
- Low
- 6.42
- High
- 6.49
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 1.57%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -25.49%
- Year Change
- -75.64%