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DNNG
DNNG exchange rate has changed by -17.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.31 and at a high of 5.54.
Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DNNG stock price today?
stock is priced at 5.48 today. It trades within 5.31 - 5.54, yesterday's close was 6.65, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of DNNG shows these updates.
Does stock pay dividends?
is currently valued at 5.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -63.32% and USD. View the chart live to track DNNG movements.
How to buy DNNG stock?
You can buy shares at the current price of 5.48. Orders are usually placed near 5.48 or 5.78, while 16 and -1.08% show market activity. Follow DNNG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DNNG stock?
Investing in involves considering the yearly range 5.31 - 18.22 and current price 5.48. Many compare -25.34% and -63.32% before placing orders at 5.48 or 5.78. Explore the DNNG price chart live with daily changes.
What are stock highest prices?
The highest price of in the past year was 18.22. Within 5.31 - 18.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track performance using the live chart.
What are stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of (DNNG) over the year was 5.31. Comparing it with the current 5.48 and 5.31 - 18.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DNNG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DNNG stock split?
has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.65, and -63.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 6.65
- Open
- 5.54
- Bid
- 5.48
- Ask
- 5.78
- Low
- 5.31
- High
- 5.54
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- -17.59%
- Month Change
- -25.34%
- 6 Months Change
- -63.32%
- Year Change
- -63.32%