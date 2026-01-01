- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DMXF: iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
DMXF exchange rate has changed by 1.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 86.81 and at a high of 87.31.
Follow iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DMXF News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- VSGX: Low-Cost International ETF With Ethical Screening
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DMXF stock price today?
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock is priced at 87.19 today. It trades within 86.81 - 87.31, yesterday's close was 86.19, and trading volume reached 44. The live price chart of DMXF shows these updates.
Does iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF is currently valued at 87.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 19.68% and USD. View the chart live to track DMXF movements.
How to buy DMXF stock?
You can buy iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF shares at the current price of 87.19. Orders are usually placed near 87.19 or 87.49, while 44 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow DMXF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DMXF stock?
Investing in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF involves considering the yearly range 72.41 - 87.31 and current price 87.19. Many compare 3.88% and 8.78% before placing orders at 87.19 or 87.49. Explore the DMXF price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the past year was 87.31. Within 72.41 - 87.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 86.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (DMXF) over the year was 72.41. Comparing it with the current 87.19 and 72.41 - 87.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DMXF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DMXF stock split?
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 86.19, and 19.68% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 86.19
- Open
- 87.29
- Bid
- 87.19
- Ask
- 87.49
- Low
- 86.81
- High
- 87.31
- Volume
- 44
- Daily Change
- 1.16%
- Month Change
- 3.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.78%
- Year Change
- 19.68%