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DMO: Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock
DMO exchange rate has changed by 0.87% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.41 and at a high of 10.56.
Follow Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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DMO News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DMO stock price today?
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock stock is priced at 10.48 today. It trades within 10.41 - 10.56, yesterday's close was 10.39, and trading volume reached 247. The live price chart of DMO shows these updates.
Does Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock stock pay dividends?
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock is currently valued at 10.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -12.08% and USD. View the chart live to track DMO movements.
How to buy DMO stock?
You can buy Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock shares at the current price of 10.48. Orders are usually placed near 10.48 or 10.78, while 247 and 0.58% show market activity. Follow DMO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DMO stock?
Investing in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock involves considering the yearly range 10.32 - 12.11 and current price 10.48. Many compare 1.06% and -7.42% before placing orders at 10.48 or 10.78. Explore the DMO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock stock highest prices?
The highest price of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock in the past year was 12.11. Within 10.32 - 12.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock performance using the live chart.
What are Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock (DMO) over the year was 10.32. Comparing it with the current 10.48 and 10.32 - 12.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DMO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DMO stock split?
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc Common Stock has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.39, and -12.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.39
- Open
- 10.42
- Bid
- 10.48
- Ask
- 10.78
- Low
- 10.41
- High
- 10.56
- Volume
- 247
- Daily Change
- 0.87%
- Month Change
- 1.06%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.42%
- Year Change
- -12.08%