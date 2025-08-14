QuotesSections
Currencies / DMB
Back to US Stock Market

DMB: BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc

10.66 USD 0.07 (0.66%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DMB exchange rate has changed by 0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.63 and at a high of 10.68.

Follow BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DMB News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DMB stock price today?

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc stock is priced at 10.66 today. It trades within 10.63 - 10.68, yesterday's close was 10.59, and trading volume reached 91. The live price chart of DMB shows these updates.

Does BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc stock pay dividends?

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc is currently valued at 10.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.71% and USD. View the chart live to track DMB movements.

How to buy DMB stock?

You can buy BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc shares at the current price of 10.66. Orders are usually placed near 10.66 or 10.96, while 91 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow DMB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into DMB stock?

Investing in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 9.97 - 11.27 and current price 10.66. Many compare 0.00% and -4.05% before placing orders at 10.66 or 10.96. Explore the DMB price chart live with daily changes.

What are BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc stock highest prices?

The highest price of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc in the past year was 11.27. Within 9.97 - 11.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc performance using the live chart.

What are BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc (DMB) over the year was 9.97. Comparing it with the current 10.66 and 9.97 - 11.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DMB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did DMB stock split?

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.59, and 6.71% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
10.63 10.68
Year Range
9.97 11.27
Previous Close
10.59
Open
10.64
Bid
10.66
Ask
10.96
Low
10.63
High
10.68
Volume
91
Daily Change
0.66%
Month Change
0.00%
6 Months Change
-4.05%
Year Change
6.71%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev