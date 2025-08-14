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DMB: BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc
DMB exchange rate has changed by 0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.63 and at a high of 10.68.
Follow BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DMB News
- I Am Buying The Dip In Dividends As Others Sell
- CEF Weekly Review: Covered Call Funds Hike Distributions As Stocks Surge
- Your Retirement Needs Magnificent Income, Bigger Than Bank Interest Rates
- DMB: Vulnerable To High Interest Rates (NYSE:DMB)
- Quiet Stability: Why Municipal Bonds Are 2026's Best Hidden Yield Play
- High-Yield Credit Vs. Municipal Safety: Building An All-Terrain Income Portfolio
- Greystone Housing: More Cuts Probable On 14% Tax Advantaged Yield (NYSE:GHI)
- Equities Are Expensive, Debt Is Cheap: I'm Buying Debt Hand Over Fist
- DMB ETF: Federally Tax-Exempt Income But Limited Appeal (NYSE:DMB)
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, September 2025
- Need To Lower Your Taxable Income? Buy DMB, Yield 4.5%
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, August 2025 (Stanford Chemist)
- BNY Mellon Global Fixed Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- BNY Mellon Core Plus Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DMB stock price today?
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc stock is priced at 10.66 today. It trades within 10.63 - 10.68, yesterday's close was 10.59, and trading volume reached 91. The live price chart of DMB shows these updates.
Does BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc is currently valued at 10.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.71% and USD. View the chart live to track DMB movements.
How to buy DMB stock?
You can buy BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc shares at the current price of 10.66. Orders are usually placed near 10.66 or 10.96, while 91 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow DMB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DMB stock?
Investing in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 9.97 - 11.27 and current price 10.66. Many compare 0.00% and -4.05% before placing orders at 10.66 or 10.96. Explore the DMB price chart live with daily changes.
What are BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc in the past year was 11.27. Within 9.97 - 11.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc (DMB) over the year was 9.97. Comparing it with the current 10.66 and 9.97 - 11.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DMB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DMB stock split?
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.59, and 6.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.59
- Open
- 10.64
- Bid
- 10.66
- Ask
- 10.96
- Low
- 10.63
- High
- 10.68
- Volume
- 91
- Daily Change
- 0.66%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.05%
- Year Change
- 6.71%