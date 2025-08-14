报价部分
货币 / DMB
回到股票

DMB: BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc

10.63 USD 0.01 (0.09%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日DMB汇率已更改0.09%。当日，交易品种以低点10.59和高点10.66进行交易。

关注BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DMB新闻

常见问题解答

DMB股票今天的价格是多少？

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc股票今天的定价为10.63。它在10.59 - 10.66范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为10.62，交易量达到93。DMB的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc股票是否支付股息？

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc目前的价值为10.63。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注6.41%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪DMB走势。

如何购买DMB股票？

您可以以10.63的当前价格购买BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc股票。订单通常设置在10.63或10.93附近，而93和-0.28%显示市场活动。立即关注DMB的实时图表更新。

如何投资DMB股票？

投资BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc需要考虑年度范围9.97 - 11.27和当前价格10.63。许多人在以10.63或10.93下订单之前，会比较-0.28%和。实时查看DMB价格图表，了解每日变化。

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc的最高价格是11.27。在9.97 - 11.27内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc的绩效。

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc股票的最低价格是多少？

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc（DMB）的最低价格为9.97。将其与当前的10.63和9.97 - 11.27进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看DMB在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

DMB股票是什么时候拆分的？

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Inc历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、10.62和6.41%中可见。

日范围
10.59 10.66
年范围
9.97 11.27
前一天收盘价
10.62
开盘价
10.66
卖价
10.63
买价
10.93
最低价
10.59
最高价
10.66
交易量
93
日变化
0.09%
月变化
-0.28%
6个月变化
-4.32%
年变化
6.41%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%