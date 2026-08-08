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DMA: Destra Multi-Alternative Fund
DMA exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.60 and at a high of 7.63.
Follow Destra Multi-Alternative Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DMA stock price today?
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund stock is priced at 7.63 today. It trades within 7.60 - 7.63, yesterday's close was 7.62, and trading volume reached 37. The live price chart of DMA shows these updates.
Does Destra Multi-Alternative Fund stock pay dividends?
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund is currently valued at 7.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.79% and USD. View the chart live to track DMA movements.
How to buy DMA stock?
You can buy Destra Multi-Alternative Fund shares at the current price of 7.63. Orders are usually placed near 7.63 or 7.93, while 37 and 0.13% show market activity. Follow DMA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DMA stock?
Investing in Destra Multi-Alternative Fund involves considering the yearly range 6.95 - 9.15 and current price 7.63. Many compare 1.60% and -10.55% before placing orders at 7.63 or 7.93. Explore the DMA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Destra Multi-Alternative Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund in the past year was 9.15. Within 6.95 - 9.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track Destra Multi-Alternative Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Destra Multi-Alternative Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Destra Multi-Alternative Fund (DMA) over the year was 6.95. Comparing it with the current 7.63 and 6.95 - 9.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DMA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DMA stock split?
Destra Multi-Alternative Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.62, and -11.79% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 7.62
- Open
- 7.62
- Bid
- 7.63
- Ask
- 7.93
- Low
- 7.60
- High
- 7.63
- Volume
- 37
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- 1.60%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.55%
- Year Change
- -11.79%