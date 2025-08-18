- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DLY: DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Beneficial
DLY exchange rate has changed by 1.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.09 and at a high of 14.22.
Follow DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Beneficial dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DLY News
- DLY: 10% Yield, 7% Discount On Fixed Income (NYSE:DLY)
- TSI CEF: Not Well-Positioned For The Current Environment, And NAV Is Declining
- DLY: Underperforms Peers, But Performance May Improve As Rates Trend Lower (NYSE:DLY)
- BIT: Continual NAV Destruction Amidst A Potentially Tough Environment (NYSE:BIT)
- BTZ: Fed Cuts By 25 Basis Points, But Don't Blindly Jump In
- DLY: Resilient But There May Be Additional Downside (NYSE:DLY)
- The Chemist's Triple-Factor Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- JHI CEF: A Reasonable Bond Fund, But Hard To See Any Catalyst For Bonds
- DLY Actively Rotates Assets But Underperforms Peer Strategies (NYSE:DLY)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DLY stock price today?
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Beneficial stock is priced at 14.22 today. It trades within 14.09 - 14.22, yesterday's close was 14.07, and trading volume reached 331. The live price chart of DLY shows these updates.
Does DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Beneficial stock pay dividends?
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Beneficial is currently valued at 14.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -7.96% and USD. View the chart live to track DLY movements.
How to buy DLY stock?
You can buy DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Beneficial shares at the current price of 14.22. Orders are usually placed near 14.22 or 14.52, while 331 and 0.92% show market activity. Follow DLY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DLY stock?
Investing in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Beneficial involves considering the yearly range 13.51 - 15.69 and current price 14.22. Many compare 0.85% and -2.94% before placing orders at 14.22 or 14.52. Explore the DLY price chart live with daily changes.
What are DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Beneficial stock highest prices?
The highest price of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Beneficial in the past year was 15.69. Within 13.51 - 15.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Beneficial performance using the live chart.
What are DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Beneficial stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Beneficial (DLY) over the year was 13.51. Comparing it with the current 14.22 and 13.51 - 15.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DLY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DLY stock split?
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Beneficial has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.07, and -7.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.07
- Open
- 14.09
- Bid
- 14.22
- Ask
- 14.52
- Low
- 14.09
- High
- 14.22
- Volume
- 331
- Daily Change
- 1.07%
- Month Change
- 0.85%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.94%
- Year Change
- -7.96%