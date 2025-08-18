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DLY: DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Beneficial

14.21 USD 0.01 (0.07%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日DLY汇率已更改0.07%。当日，交易品种以低点14.18和高点14.23进行交易。

关注DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Beneficial动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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DLY新闻

常见问题解答

DLY股票今天的价格是多少？

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Beneficial股票今天的定价为14.21。它在14.18 - 14.23范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为14.20，交易量达到166。DLY的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Beneficial股票是否支付股息？

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Beneficial目前的价值为14.21。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注-8.03%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪DLY走势。

如何购买DLY股票？

您可以以14.21的当前价格购买DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Beneficial股票。订单通常设置在14.21或14.51附近，而166和0.21%显示市场活动。立即关注DLY的实时图表更新。

如何投资DLY股票？

投资DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Beneficial需要考虑年度范围13.51 - 15.69和当前价格14.21。许多人在以14.21或14.51下订单之前，会比较0.78%和。实时查看DLY价格图表，了解每日变化。

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Beneficial股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Beneficial的最高价格是15.69。在13.51 - 15.69内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Beneficial的绩效。

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Beneficial股票的最低价格是多少？

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Beneficial（DLY）的最低价格为13.51。将其与当前的14.21和13.51 - 15.69进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看DLY在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

DLY股票是什么时候拆分的？

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Common Shares of Beneficial历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、14.20和-8.03%中可见。

日范围
14.18 14.23
年范围
13.51 15.69
前一天收盘价
14.20
开盘价
14.18
卖价
14.21
买价
14.51
最低价
14.18
最高价
14.23
交易量
166
日变化
0.07%
月变化
0.78%
6个月变化
-3.00%
年变化
-8.03%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%