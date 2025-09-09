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DLS: WisdomTree International SmallCap Fund
DLS exchange rate has changed by 0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 88.13 and at a high of 88.47.
Follow WisdomTree International SmallCap Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DLS News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Market Signals: Global Equities Face Higher Bar In 2026
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
- Equities: Stay Invested, Stay Diversified
- International Growth Outlook: Necessity Sparks Opportunity
- Revisiting The Corporate Earnings Reporting Frequency Debate
- DISV: Benchmark-Beating International ETF
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DLS stock price today?
WisdomTree International SmallCap Fund stock is priced at 88.34 today. It trades within 88.13 - 88.47, yesterday's close was 87.60, and trading volume reached 20. The live price chart of DLS shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree International SmallCap Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree International SmallCap Fund is currently valued at 88.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.58% and USD. View the chart live to track DLS movements.
How to buy DLS stock?
You can buy WisdomTree International SmallCap Fund shares at the current price of 88.34. Orders are usually placed near 88.34 or 88.64, while 20 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow DLS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DLS stock?
Investing in WisdomTree International SmallCap Fund involves considering the yearly range 75.68 - 89.33 and current price 88.34. Many compare 2.46% and 0.75% before placing orders at 88.34 or 88.64. Explore the DLS price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree International SmallCap Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree International SmallCap Fund in the past year was 89.33. Within 75.68 - 89.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 87.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree International SmallCap Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree International SmallCap Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree International SmallCap Fund (DLS) over the year was 75.68. Comparing it with the current 88.34 and 75.68 - 89.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DLS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DLS stock split?
WisdomTree International SmallCap Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 87.60, and 13.58% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 87.60
- Open
- 88.37
- Bid
- 88.34
- Ask
- 88.64
- Low
- 88.13
- High
- 88.47
- Volume
- 20
- Daily Change
- 0.84%
- Month Change
- 2.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.75%
- Year Change
- 13.58%