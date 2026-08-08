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DJUL: FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July
DJUL exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.20 and at a high of 51.29.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DJUL stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July stock is priced at 51.25 today. It trades within 51.20 - 51.29, yesterday's close was 51.13, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of DJUL shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July is currently valued at 51.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.22% and USD. View the chart live to track DJUL movements.
How to buy DJUL stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July shares at the current price of 51.25. Orders are usually placed near 51.25 or 51.55, while 23 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DJUL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DJUL stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July involves considering the yearly range 45.67 - 51.30 and current price 51.25. Many compare 0.97% and 7.04% before placing orders at 51.25 or 51.55. Explore the DJUL price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July in the past year was 51.30. Within 45.67 - 51.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July (DJUL) over the year was 45.67. Comparing it with the current 51.25 and 45.67 - 51.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DJUL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DJUL stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - July has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.13, and 12.22% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 51.13
- Open
- 51.25
- Bid
- 51.25
- Ask
- 51.55
- Low
- 51.20
- High
- 51.29
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- 0.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.04%
- Year Change
- 12.22%