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DJTU: T-REX 2X LONG DJT DAILY TARGET ETF
DJTU exchange rate has changed by 9.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.01 and at a high of 16.11.
Follow T-REX 2X LONG DJT DAILY TARGET ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DJTU stock price today?
T-REX 2X LONG DJT DAILY TARGET ETF stock is priced at 15.55 today. It trades within 15.01 - 16.11, yesterday's close was 14.24, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of DJTU shows these updates.
Does T-REX 2X LONG DJT DAILY TARGET ETF stock pay dividends?
T-REX 2X LONG DJT DAILY TARGET ETF is currently valued at 15.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 618.24% and USD. View the chart live to track DJTU movements.
How to buy DJTU stock?
You can buy T-REX 2X LONG DJT DAILY TARGET ETF shares at the current price of 15.55. Orders are usually placed near 15.55 or 15.85, while 26 and 3.39% show market activity. Follow DJTU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DJTU stock?
Investing in T-REX 2X LONG DJT DAILY TARGET ETF involves considering the yearly range 0.79 - 16.70 and current price 15.55. Many compare 5.78% and 638.72% before placing orders at 15.55 or 15.85. Explore the DJTU price chart live with daily changes.
What are T-REX 2X LONG DJT DAILY TARGET ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of T-REX 2X LONG DJT DAILY TARGET ETF in the past year was 16.70. Within 0.79 - 16.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track T-REX 2X LONG DJT DAILY TARGET ETF performance using the live chart.
What are T-REX 2X LONG DJT DAILY TARGET ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of T-REX 2X LONG DJT DAILY TARGET ETF (DJTU) over the year was 0.79. Comparing it with the current 15.55 and 0.79 - 16.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DJTU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DJTU stock split?
T-REX 2X LONG DJT DAILY TARGET ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.24, and 618.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.24
- Open
- 15.04
- Bid
- 15.55
- Ask
- 15.85
- Low
- 15.01
- High
- 16.11
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- 9.20%
- Month Change
- 5.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 638.72%
- Year Change
- 618.24%