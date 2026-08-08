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DJAN: FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January
DJAN exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.28 and at a high of 46.35.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DJAN stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January stock is priced at 46.34 today. It trades within 46.28 - 46.35, yesterday's close was 46.24, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of DJAN shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January is currently valued at 46.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.59% and USD. View the chart live to track DJAN movements.
How to buy DJAN stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January shares at the current price of 46.34. Orders are usually placed near 46.34 or 46.64, while 9 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow DJAN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DJAN stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January involves considering the yearly range 41.09 - 46.35 and current price 46.34. Many compare 0.91% and 6.58% before placing orders at 46.34 or 46.64. Explore the DJAN price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January in the past year was 46.35. Within 41.09 - 46.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January (DJAN) over the year was 41.09. Comparing it with the current 46.34 and 41.09 - 46.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DJAN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DJAN stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - January has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.24, and 12.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.24
- Open
- 46.35
- Bid
- 46.34
- Ask
- 46.64
- Low
- 46.28
- High
- 46.35
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- 0.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.58%
- Year Change
- 12.59%