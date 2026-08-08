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DIVN: Horizon Dividend Income ETF
DIVN exchange rate has changed by 0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.09 and at a high of 30.22.
Follow Horizon Dividend Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DIVN stock price today?
Horizon Dividend Income ETF stock is priced at 30.14 today. It trades within 30.09 - 30.22, yesterday's close was 29.97, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of DIVN shows these updates.
Does Horizon Dividend Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Horizon Dividend Income ETF is currently valued at 30.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.19% and USD. View the chart live to track DIVN movements.
How to buy DIVN stock?
You can buy Horizon Dividend Income ETF shares at the current price of 30.14. Orders are usually placed near 30.14 or 30.44, while 30 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow DIVN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DIVN stock?
Investing in Horizon Dividend Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.49 - 30.38 and current price 30.14. Many compare 0.97% and 1.77% before placing orders at 30.14 or 30.44. Explore the DIVN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Horizon Dividend Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Horizon Dividend Income ETF in the past year was 30.38. Within 25.49 - 30.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track Horizon Dividend Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Horizon Dividend Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Horizon Dividend Income ETF (DIVN) over the year was 25.49. Comparing it with the current 30.14 and 25.49 - 30.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DIVN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DIVN stock split?
Horizon Dividend Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.97, and 15.19% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.97
- Open
- 30.09
- Bid
- 30.14
- Ask
- 30.44
- Low
- 30.09
- High
- 30.22
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- 0.57%
- Month Change
- 0.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.77%
- Year Change
- 15.19%