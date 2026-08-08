- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DIVE: Dana Concentrated Dividend ETF
DIVE exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.49 and at a high of 27.53.
Follow Dana Concentrated Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DIVE stock price today?
Dana Concentrated Dividend ETF stock is priced at 27.53 today. It trades within 27.49 - 27.53, yesterday's close was 27.52, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of DIVE shows these updates.
Does Dana Concentrated Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?
Dana Concentrated Dividend ETF is currently valued at 27.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.12% and USD. View the chart live to track DIVE movements.
How to buy DIVE stock?
You can buy Dana Concentrated Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 27.53. Orders are usually placed near 27.53 or 27.83, while 3 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow DIVE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DIVE stock?
Investing in Dana Concentrated Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.73 - 27.53 and current price 27.53. Many compare 0.58% and 7.73% before placing orders at 27.53 or 27.83. Explore the DIVE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dana Concentrated Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dana Concentrated Dividend ETF in the past year was 27.53. Within 23.73 - 27.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dana Concentrated Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dana Concentrated Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dana Concentrated Dividend ETF (DIVE) over the year was 23.73. Comparing it with the current 27.53 and 23.73 - 27.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DIVE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DIVE stock split?
Dana Concentrated Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.52, and 10.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.52
- Open
- 27.49
- Bid
- 27.53
- Ask
- 27.83
- Low
- 27.49
- High
- 27.53
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.58%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.73%
- Year Change
- 10.12%