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DIVD: Altrius Global Dividend ETF
DIVD exchange rate has changed by 0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.86 and at a high of 44.90.
Follow Altrius Global Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DIVD stock price today?
Altrius Global Dividend ETF stock is priced at 44.86 today. It trades within 44.86 - 44.90, yesterday's close was 44.71, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of DIVD shows these updates.
Does Altrius Global Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?
Altrius Global Dividend ETF is currently valued at 44.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.60% and USD. View the chart live to track DIVD movements.
How to buy DIVD stock?
You can buy Altrius Global Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 44.86. Orders are usually placed near 44.86 or 45.16, while 4 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow DIVD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DIVD stock?
Investing in Altrius Global Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 36.21 - 44.90 and current price 44.86. Many compare 0.67% and 5.75% before placing orders at 44.86 or 45.16. Explore the DIVD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Altrius Global Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Altrius Global Dividend ETF in the past year was 44.90. Within 36.21 - 44.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.71 helps spot resistance levels. Track Altrius Global Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Altrius Global Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Altrius Global Dividend ETF (DIVD) over the year was 36.21. Comparing it with the current 44.86 and 36.21 - 44.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DIVD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DIVD stock split?
Altrius Global Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.71, and 22.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 44.71
- Open
- 44.89
- Bid
- 44.86
- Ask
- 45.16
- Low
- 44.86
- High
- 44.90
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.34%
- Month Change
- 0.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.75%
- Year Change
- 22.60%