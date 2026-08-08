- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DIME: CoinShares Altcoins ETF
DIME exchange rate has changed by -2.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.29 and at a high of 7.38.
Follow CoinShares Altcoins ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DIME stock price today?
CoinShares Altcoins ETF stock is priced at 7.29 today. It trades within 7.29 - 7.38, yesterday's close was 7.48, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of DIME shows these updates.
Does CoinShares Altcoins ETF stock pay dividends?
CoinShares Altcoins ETF is currently valued at 7.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -73.89% and USD. View the chart live to track DIME movements.
How to buy DIME stock?
You can buy CoinShares Altcoins ETF shares at the current price of 7.29. Orders are usually placed near 7.29 or 7.59, while 4 and -1.22% show market activity. Follow DIME updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DIME stock?
Investing in CoinShares Altcoins ETF involves considering the yearly range 7.15 - 28.10 and current price 7.29. Many compare -1.22% and -14.74% before placing orders at 7.29 or 7.59. Explore the DIME price chart live with daily changes.
What are CoinShares Altcoins ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of CoinShares Altcoins ETF in the past year was 28.10. Within 7.15 - 28.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 7.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track CoinShares Altcoins ETF performance using the live chart.
What are CoinShares Altcoins ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of CoinShares Altcoins ETF (DIME) over the year was 7.15. Comparing it with the current 7.29 and 7.15 - 28.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DIME moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DIME stock split?
CoinShares Altcoins ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 7.48, and -73.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 7.48
- Open
- 7.38
- Bid
- 7.29
- Ask
- 7.59
- Low
- 7.29
- High
- 7.38
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -2.54%
- Month Change
- -1.22%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.74%
- Year Change
- -73.89%