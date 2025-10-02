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DIAX: Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund of Beneficial Interest
DIAX exchange rate has changed by -1.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.98 and at a high of 14.18.
Follow Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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DIAX News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DIAX stock price today?
Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 14.06 today. It trades within 13.98 - 14.18, yesterday's close was 14.26, and trading volume reached 299. The live price chart of DIAX shows these updates.
Does Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 14.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.77% and USD. View the chart live to track DIAX movements.
How to buy DIAX stock?
You can buy Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 14.06. Orders are usually placed near 14.06 or 14.36, while 299 and -0.85% show market activity. Follow DIAX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DIAX stock?
Investing in Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 12.42 - 15.85 and current price 14.06. Many compare -6.39% and -5.19% before placing orders at 14.06 or 14.36. Explore the DIAX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 15.85. Within 12.42 - 15.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund of Beneficial Interest (DIAX) over the year was 12.42. Comparing it with the current 14.06 and 12.42 - 15.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DIAX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DIAX stock split?
Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.26, and -2.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.26
- Open
- 14.18
- Bid
- 14.06
- Ask
- 14.36
- Low
- 13.98
- High
- 14.18
- Volume
- 299
- Daily Change
- -1.40%
- Month Change
- -6.39%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.19%
- Year Change
- -2.77%