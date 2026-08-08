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DHLX: Diamond Hill Large Cap Concentrated ETF
DHLX exchange rate has changed by 0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.92 and at a high of 13.95.
Follow Diamond Hill Large Cap Concentrated ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DHLX stock price today?
Diamond Hill Large Cap Concentrated ETF stock is priced at 13.92 today. It trades within 13.92 - 13.95, yesterday's close was 13.88, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of DHLX shows these updates.
Does Diamond Hill Large Cap Concentrated ETF stock pay dividends?
Diamond Hill Large Cap Concentrated ETF is currently valued at 13.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.67% and USD. View the chart live to track DHLX movements.
How to buy DHLX stock?
You can buy Diamond Hill Large Cap Concentrated ETF shares at the current price of 13.92. Orders are usually placed near 13.92 or 14.22, while 3 and -0.22% show market activity. Follow DHLX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DHLX stock?
Investing in Diamond Hill Large Cap Concentrated ETF involves considering the yearly range 12.56 - 13.95 and current price 13.92. Many compare 0.51% and 1.61% before placing orders at 13.92 or 14.22. Explore the DHLX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Diamond Hill Large Cap Concentrated ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Diamond Hill Large Cap Concentrated ETF in the past year was 13.95. Within 12.56 - 13.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track Diamond Hill Large Cap Concentrated ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Diamond Hill Large Cap Concentrated ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Diamond Hill Large Cap Concentrated ETF (DHLX) over the year was 12.56. Comparing it with the current 13.92 and 12.56 - 13.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DHLX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DHLX stock split?
Diamond Hill Large Cap Concentrated ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.88, and 6.67% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.88
- Open
- 13.95
- Bid
- 13.92
- Ask
- 14.22
- Low
- 13.92
- High
- 13.95
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.29%
- Month Change
- 0.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.61%
- Year Change
- 6.67%