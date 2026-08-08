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DGRE: WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund
DGRE exchange rate has changed by 0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.58 and at a high of 39.74.
Follow WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DGRE stock price today?
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock is priced at 39.72 today. It trades within 39.58 - 39.74, yesterday's close was 39.44, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of DGRE shows these updates.
Does WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock pay dividends?
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund is currently valued at 39.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 44.59% and USD. View the chart live to track DGRE movements.
How to buy DGRE stock?
You can buy WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund shares at the current price of 39.72. Orders are usually placed near 39.72 or 40.02, while 9 and 0.33% show market activity. Follow DGRE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DGRE stock?
Investing in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund involves considering the yearly range 27.46 - 43.24 and current price 39.72. Many compare 4.01% and 11.07% before placing orders at 39.72 or 40.02. Explore the DGRE price chart live with daily changes.
What are WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the past year was 43.24. Within 27.46 - 43.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund performance using the live chart.
What are WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) over the year was 27.46. Comparing it with the current 39.72 and 27.46 - 43.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DGRE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DGRE stock split?
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.44, and 44.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.44
- Open
- 39.59
- Bid
- 39.72
- Ask
- 40.02
- Low
- 39.58
- High
- 39.74
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 0.71%
- Month Change
- 4.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.07%
- Year Change
- 44.59%