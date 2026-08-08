- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
DGNX: Diginex Ltd
DGNX exchange rate has changed by 3.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.40 and at a high of 1.53.
Follow Diginex Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DGNX stock price today?
Diginex Ltd stock is priced at 1.52 today. It trades within 1.40 - 1.53, yesterday's close was 1.47, and trading volume reached 1007. The live price chart of DGNX shows these updates.
Does Diginex Ltd stock pay dividends?
Diginex Ltd is currently valued at 1.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -89.87% and USD. View the chart live to track DGNX movements.
How to buy DGNX stock?
You can buy Diginex Ltd shares at the current price of 1.52. Orders are usually placed near 1.52 or 1.82, while 1007 and 1.33% show market activity. Follow DGNX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DGNX stock?
Investing in Diginex Ltd involves considering the yearly range 0.38 - 24.50 and current price 1.52. Many compare -0.65% and 148.37% before placing orders at 1.52 or 1.82. Explore the DGNX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Diginex Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Diginex Ltd in the past year was 24.50. Within 0.38 - 24.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Diginex Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Diginex Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Diginex Ltd (DGNX) over the year was 0.38. Comparing it with the current 1.52 and 0.38 - 24.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DGNX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DGNX stock split?
Diginex Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.47, and -89.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.47
- Open
- 1.50
- Bid
- 1.52
- Ask
- 1.82
- Low
- 1.40
- High
- 1.53
- Volume
- 1.007 K
- Daily Change
- 3.40%
- Month Change
- -0.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 148.37%
- Year Change
- -89.87%