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DGJA: FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Digital Return ETF - January
DGJA exchange rate has changed by -0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.88 and at a high of 31.88.
Follow FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Digital Return ETF - January dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is DGJA stock price today?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Digital Return ETF - January stock is priced at 31.88 today. It trades within 31.88 - 31.88, yesterday's close was 31.95, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of DGJA shows these updates.
Does FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Digital Return ETF - January stock pay dividends?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Digital Return ETF - January is currently valued at 31.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.08% and USD. View the chart live to track DGJA movements.
How to buy DGJA stock?
You can buy FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Digital Return ETF - January shares at the current price of 31.88. Orders are usually placed near 31.88 or 32.18, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DGJA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DGJA stock?
Investing in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Digital Return ETF - January involves considering the yearly range 29.68 - 31.95 and current price 31.88. Many compare -0.22% and 4.77% before placing orders at 31.88 or 32.18. Explore the DGJA price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Digital Return ETF - January stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Digital Return ETF - January in the past year was 31.95. Within 29.68 - 31.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Digital Return ETF - January performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Digital Return ETF - January stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Digital Return ETF - January (DGJA) over the year was 29.68. Comparing it with the current 31.88 and 29.68 - 31.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DGJA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DGJA stock split?
FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Digital Return ETF - January has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.95, and 5.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.95
- Open
- 31.88
- Bid
- 31.88
- Ask
- 32.18
- Low
- 31.88
- High
- 31.88
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.22%
- Month Change
- -0.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.77%
- Year Change
- 5.08%