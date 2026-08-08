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DFUV: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF
DFUV exchange rate has changed by 0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.57 and at a high of 56.91.
Follow Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DFUV stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock is priced at 56.88 today. It trades within 56.57 - 56.91, yesterday's close was 56.58, and trading volume reached 405. The live price chart of DFUV shows these updates.
Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF is currently valued at 56.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.61% and USD. View the chart live to track DFUV movements.
How to buy DFUV stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF shares at the current price of 56.88. Orders are usually placed near 56.88 or 57.18, while 405 and 0.49% show market activity. Follow DFUV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFUV stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 47.35 - 56.98 and current price 56.88. Many compare 1.97% and 13.42% before placing orders at 56.88 or 57.18. Explore the DFUV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the past year was 56.98. Within 47.35 - 56.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) over the year was 47.35. Comparing it with the current 56.88 and 47.35 - 56.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFUV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFUV stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.58, and 12.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 56.58
- Open
- 56.60
- Bid
- 56.88
- Ask
- 57.18
- Low
- 56.57
- High
- 56.91
- Volume
- 405
- Daily Change
- 0.53%
- Month Change
- 1.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.42%
- Year Change
- 12.61%