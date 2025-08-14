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DFUS: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF
DFUS exchange rate has changed by 0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 84.14 and at a high of 84.61.
Follow Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DFUS News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DFUS stock price today?
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock is priced at 84.54 today. It trades within 84.14 - 84.61, yesterday's close was 83.99, and trading volume reached 689. The live price chart of DFUS shows these updates.
Does Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF is currently valued at 84.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.34% and USD. View the chart live to track DFUS movements.
How to buy DFUS stock?
You can buy Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF shares at the current price of 84.54. Orders are usually placed near 84.54 or 84.84, while 689 and 0.27% show market activity. Follow DFUS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFUS stock?
Investing in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 68.59 - 84.92 and current price 84.54. Many compare 3.29% and 14.14% before placing orders at 84.54 or 84.84. Explore the DFUS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the past year was 84.92. Within 68.59 - 84.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 83.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) over the year was 68.59. Comparing it with the current 84.54 and 68.59 - 84.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFUS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFUS stock split?
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 83.99, and 13.34% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 83.99
- Open
- 84.31
- Bid
- 84.54
- Ask
- 84.84
- Low
- 84.14
- High
- 84.61
- Volume
- 689
- Daily Change
- 0.65%
- Month Change
- 3.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.14%
- Year Change
- 13.34%