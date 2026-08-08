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DFTT: DF Tactical 30 ETF
DFTT exchange rate has changed by -1.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.29 and at a high of 30.64.
Follow DF Tactical 30 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DFTT stock price today?
DF Tactical 30 ETF stock is priced at 30.55 today. It trades within 30.29 - 30.64, yesterday's close was 31.09, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of DFTT shows these updates.
Does DF Tactical 30 ETF stock pay dividends?
DF Tactical 30 ETF is currently valued at 30.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.71% and USD. View the chart live to track DFTT movements.
How to buy DFTT stock?
You can buy DF Tactical 30 ETF shares at the current price of 30.55. Orders are usually placed near 30.55 or 30.85, while 7 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow DFTT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFTT stock?
Investing in DF Tactical 30 ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.79 - 32.67 and current price 30.55. Many compare 0.20% and 19.90% before placing orders at 30.55 or 30.85. Explore the DFTT price chart live with daily changes.
What are DF Tactical 30 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of DF Tactical 30 ETF in the past year was 32.67. Within 23.79 - 32.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track DF Tactical 30 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are DF Tactical 30 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of DF Tactical 30 ETF (DFTT) over the year was 23.79. Comparing it with the current 30.55 and 23.79 - 32.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFTT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFTT stock split?
DF Tactical 30 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.09, and 21.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.09
- Open
- 30.64
- Bid
- 30.55
- Ask
- 30.85
- Low
- 30.29
- High
- 30.64
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- -1.74%
- Month Change
- 0.20%
- 6 Months Change
- 19.90%
- Year Change
- 21.71%