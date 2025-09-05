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DFSV: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF
DFSV exchange rate has changed by 0.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.04 and at a high of 40.39.
Follow Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DFSV News
- DFAT: Improved Growth Outlook Powering Small-Cap Value Returns In 2026 (NYSEARCA:DFAT)
- How Overweight Financials Could Benefit DFSV In A Higher Rate Environment (NYSEARCA:DFSV)
- FNDA: Small Value ETF Beating The Benchmark But Lagging Some Peers (NYSEARCA:FNDA)
- DFSV ETF: Superb Active Approach For Small-Cap Value Exposure (MUTF:DFSVX)
- SFLO ETF: A Two-Year Review Of Victory Capital's Small-Cap Free Cash Flow Fund
- VBR: $58B Small-Cap Value ETF Delivering Above Average Returns (NYSEARCA:VBR)
- FNDA: Small Cap Value ETF Outperforming The Benchmark (NYSEARCA:FNDA)
- DFSV ETF: Diversified Small-Cap Exposure At Attractive Valuation (NYSEARCA:DFSV)
- VIOV: Small-Cap Value ETF Lagging Its Peers (NYSEARCA:VIOV)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DFSV stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 40.28 today. It trades within 40.04 - 40.39, yesterday's close was 40.09, and trading volume reached 934. The live price chart of DFSV shows these updates.
Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 40.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.13% and USD. View the chart live to track DFSV movements.
How to buy DFSV stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 40.28. Orders are usually placed near 40.28 or 40.58, while 934 and 0.32% show market activity. Follow DFSV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFSV stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.55 - 40.73 and current price 40.28. Many compare 0.98% and 11.95% before placing orders at 40.28 or 40.58. Explore the DFSV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the past year was 40.73. Within 33.55 - 40.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) over the year was 33.55. Comparing it with the current 40.28 and 33.55 - 40.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFSV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFSV stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.09, and 9.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.09
- Open
- 40.15
- Bid
- 40.28
- Ask
- 40.58
- Low
- 40.04
- High
- 40.39
- Volume
- 934
- Daily Change
- 0.47%
- Month Change
- 0.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.95%
- Year Change
- 9.13%