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DFNS: T3 Defense Inc
DFNS exchange rate has changed by -17.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.20 and at a high of 42.70.
Follow T3 Defense Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DFNS stock price today?
T3 Defense Inc stock is priced at 37.95 today. It trades within 37.20 - 42.70, yesterday's close was 46.00, and trading volume reached 1487. The live price chart of DFNS shows these updates.
Does T3 Defense Inc stock pay dividends?
T3 Defense Inc is currently valued at 37.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1550.00% and USD. View the chart live to track DFNS movements.
How to buy DFNS stock?
You can buy T3 Defense Inc shares at the current price of 37.95. Orders are usually placed near 37.95 or 38.25, while 1487 and -9.64% show market activity. Follow DFNS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFNS stock?
Investing in T3 Defense Inc involves considering the yearly range 0.04 - 91.00 and current price 37.95. Many compare -9.45% and 1797.50% before placing orders at 37.95 or 38.25. Explore the DFNS price chart live with daily changes.
What are T3 Defense Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of T3 Defense Inc in the past year was 91.00. Within 0.04 - 91.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track T3 Defense Inc performance using the live chart.
What are T3 Defense Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of T3 Defense Inc (DFNS) over the year was 0.04. Comparing it with the current 37.95 and 0.04 - 91.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFNS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFNS stock split?
T3 Defense Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.00, and 1550.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.00
- Open
- 42.00
- Bid
- 37.95
- Ask
- 38.25
- Low
- 37.20
- High
- 42.70
- Volume
- 1.487 K
- Daily Change
- -17.50%
- Month Change
- -9.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 1797.50%
- Year Change
- 1550.00%