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DFNL: Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Financial ETF
DFNL exchange rate has changed by -0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.20 and at a high of 52.35.
Follow Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Financial ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
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- Geopolitics, Earnings And Rates: Trading Through Turbulence
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is DFNL stock price today?
Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Financial ETF stock is priced at 52.30 today. It trades within 52.20 - 52.35, yesterday's close was 52.45, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of DFNL shows these updates.
Does Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Financial ETF stock pay dividends?
Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Financial ETF is currently valued at 52.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.17% and USD. View the chart live to track DFNL movements.
How to buy DFNL stock?
You can buy Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Financial ETF shares at the current price of 52.30. Orders are usually placed near 52.30 or 52.60, while 8 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DFNL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFNL stock?
Investing in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Financial ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.35 - 52.74 and current price 52.30. Many compare 1.24% and 11.99% before placing orders at 52.30 or 52.60. Explore the DFNL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Financial ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Financial ETF in the past year was 52.74. Within 43.35 - 52.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Financial ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Financial ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) over the year was 43.35. Comparing it with the current 52.30 and 43.35 - 52.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFNL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFNL stock split?
Davis Fundamental ETF Trust Davis Select Financial ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.45, and 8.17% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 52.45
- Open
- 52.30
- Bid
- 52.30
- Ask
- 52.60
- Low
- 52.20
- High
- 52.35
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- -0.29%
- Month Change
- 1.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.99%
- Year Change
- 8.17%