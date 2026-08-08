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DEXC: Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF
DEXC exchange rate has changed by 0.67% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 76.26 and at a high of 76.75.
Follow Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DEXC stock price today?
Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF stock is priced at 76.75 today. It trades within 76.26 - 76.75, yesterday's close was 76.24, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of DEXC shows these updates.
Does Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF is currently valued at 76.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.08% and USD. View the chart live to track DEXC movements.
How to buy DEXC stock?
You can buy Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF shares at the current price of 76.75. Orders are usually placed near 76.75 or 77.05, while 15 and 0.39% show market activity. Follow DEXC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DEXC stock?
Investing in Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 62.15 - 86.67 and current price 76.75. Many compare 4.42% and 10.70% before placing orders at 76.75 or 77.05. Explore the DEXC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF in the past year was 86.67. Within 62.15 - 86.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 76.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF (DEXC) over the year was 62.15. Comparing it with the current 76.75 and 62.15 - 86.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DEXC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DEXC stock split?
Dimensional Emerging Markets ex China Core Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 76.24, and 12.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 76.24
- Open
- 76.45
- Bid
- 76.75
- Ask
- 77.05
- Low
- 76.26
- High
- 76.75
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.67%
- Month Change
- 4.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.70%
- Year Change
- 12.08%