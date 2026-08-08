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DEFT: Defi Technologies, Inc.
DEFT exchange rate has changed by 9.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.44 and at a high of 0.49.
Follow Defi Technologies, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is DEFT stock price today?
Defi Technologies, Inc. stock is priced at 0.47 today. It trades within 0.44 - 0.49, yesterday's close was 0.43, and trading volume reached 1316. The live price chart of DEFT shows these updates.
Does Defi Technologies, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Defi Technologies, Inc. is currently valued at 0.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -33.80% and USD. View the chart live to track DEFT movements.
How to buy DEFT stock?
You can buy Defi Technologies, Inc. shares at the current price of 0.47. Orders are usually placed near 0.47 or 0.77, while 1316 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DEFT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DEFT stock?
Investing in Defi Technologies, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.39 - 0.96 and current price 0.47. Many compare 14.63% and -28.41% before placing orders at 0.47 or 0.77. Explore the DEFT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defi Technologies, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defi Technologies, Inc. in the past year was 0.96. Within 0.39 - 0.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defi Technologies, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Defi Technologies, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defi Technologies, Inc. (DEFT) over the year was 0.39. Comparing it with the current 0.47 and 0.39 - 0.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DEFT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DEFT stock split?
Defi Technologies, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.43, and -33.80% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.43
- Open
- 0.47
- Bid
- 0.47
- Ask
- 0.77
- Low
- 0.44
- High
- 0.49
- Volume
- 1.316 K
- Daily Change
- 9.30%
- Month Change
- 14.63%
- 6 Months Change
- -28.41%
- Year Change
- -33.80%