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DEFR: Aptus Deferred Income ETF
DEFR exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.67 and at a high of 26.72.
Follow Aptus Deferred Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DEFR stock price today?
Aptus Deferred Income ETF stock is priced at 26.70 today. It trades within 26.67 - 26.72, yesterday's close was 26.65, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of DEFR shows these updates.
Does Aptus Deferred Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Aptus Deferred Income ETF is currently valued at 26.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.15% and USD. View the chart live to track DEFR movements.
How to buy DEFR stock?
You can buy Aptus Deferred Income ETF shares at the current price of 26.70. Orders are usually placed near 26.70 or 27.00, while 5 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow DEFR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DEFR stock?
Investing in Aptus Deferred Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.25 - 27.32 and current price 26.70. Many compare 0.41% and -1.69% before placing orders at 26.70 or 27.00. Explore the DEFR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Aptus Deferred Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Aptus Deferred Income ETF in the past year was 27.32. Within 26.25 - 27.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track Aptus Deferred Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Aptus Deferred Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Aptus Deferred Income ETF (DEFR) over the year was 26.25. Comparing it with the current 26.70 and 26.25 - 27.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DEFR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DEFR stock split?
Aptus Deferred Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.65, and -1.15% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.65
- Open
- 26.72
- Bid
- 26.70
- Ask
- 27.00
- Low
- 26.67
- High
- 26.72
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- 0.41%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.69%
- Year Change
- -1.15%