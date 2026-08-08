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DECU: AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF
DECU exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.91 and at a high of 30.00.
Follow AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DECU stock price today?
AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF stock is priced at 29.91 today. It trades within 29.91 - 30.00, yesterday's close was 29.88, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of DECU shows these updates.
Does AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF stock pay dividends?
AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF is currently valued at 29.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.82% and USD. View the chart live to track DECU movements.
How to buy DECU stock?
You can buy AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF shares at the current price of 29.91. Orders are usually placed near 29.91 or 30.21, while 3 and -0.30% show market activity. Follow DECU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DECU stock?
Investing in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.13 - 30.10 and current price 29.91. Many compare 1.94% and 9.48% before placing orders at 29.91 or 30.21. Explore the DECU price chart live with daily changes.
What are AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF in the past year was 30.10. Within 26.13 - 30.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF (DECU) over the year was 26.13. Comparing it with the current 29.91 and 26.13 - 30.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DECU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DECU stock split?
AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Dec ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.88, and 8.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.88
- Open
- 30.00
- Bid
- 29.91
- Ask
- 30.21
- Low
- 29.91
- High
- 30.00
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 1.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.48%
- Year Change
- 8.82%