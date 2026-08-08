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DDXX: EA Series Trust - Defined Duration 20 ETF
DDXX exchange rate has changed by -0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.52 and at a high of 28.52.
Follow EA Series Trust - Defined Duration 20 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is DDXX stock price today?
EA Series Trust - Defined Duration 20 ETF stock is priced at 28.52 today. It trades within 28.52 - 28.52, yesterday's close was 28.55, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of DDXX shows these updates.
Does EA Series Trust - Defined Duration 20 ETF stock pay dividends?
EA Series Trust - Defined Duration 20 ETF is currently valued at 28.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.63% and USD. View the chart live to track DDXX movements.
How to buy DDXX stock?
You can buy EA Series Trust - Defined Duration 20 ETF shares at the current price of 28.52. Orders are usually placed near 28.52 or 28.82, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DDXX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DDXX stock?
Investing in EA Series Trust - Defined Duration 20 ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.15 - 28.61 and current price 28.52. Many compare -0.31% and 6.30% before placing orders at 28.52 or 28.82. Explore the DDXX price chart live with daily changes.
What are EA Series Trust - Defined Duration 20 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of EA Series Trust - Defined Duration 20 ETF in the past year was 28.61. Within 24.15 - 28.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track EA Series Trust - Defined Duration 20 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are EA Series Trust - Defined Duration 20 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EA Series Trust - Defined Duration 20 ETF (DDXX) over the year was 24.15. Comparing it with the current 28.52 and 24.15 - 28.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DDXX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DDXX stock split?
EA Series Trust - Defined Duration 20 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.55, and 13.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.55
- Open
- 28.52
- Bid
- 28.52
- Ask
- 28.82
- Low
- 28.52
- High
- 28.52
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.11%
- Month Change
- -0.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.30%
- Year Change
- 13.63%