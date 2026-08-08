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DDX: Defined Duration 10 ETF
DDX exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.37 and at a high of 25.37.
Follow Defined Duration 10 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is DDX stock price today?
Defined Duration 10 ETF stock is priced at 25.37 today. It trades within 25.37 - 25.37, yesterday's close was 25.31, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of DDX shows these updates.
Does Defined Duration 10 ETF stock pay dividends?
Defined Duration 10 ETF is currently valued at 25.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.23% and USD. View the chart live to track DDX movements.
How to buy DDX stock?
You can buy Defined Duration 10 ETF shares at the current price of 25.37. Orders are usually placed near 25.37 or 25.67, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DDX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DDX stock?
Investing in Defined Duration 10 ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.96 - 25.48 and current price 25.37. Many compare 0.08% and 1.28% before placing orders at 25.37 or 25.67. Explore the DDX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defined Duration 10 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defined Duration 10 ETF in the past year was 25.48. Within 23.96 - 25.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defined Duration 10 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defined Duration 10 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defined Duration 10 ETF (DDX) over the year was 23.96. Comparing it with the current 25.37 and 23.96 - 25.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DDX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DDX stock split?
Defined Duration 10 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.31, and 5.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.31
- Open
- 25.37
- Bid
- 25.37
- Ask
- 25.67
- Low
- 25.37
- High
- 25.37
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.24%
- Month Change
- 0.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.28%
- Year Change
- 5.23%