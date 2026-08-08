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DDV: EA Series Trust - Defined Duration 5 ETF
DDV exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.45 and at a high of 25.49.
Follow EA Series Trust - Defined Duration 5 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DDV stock price today?
EA Series Trust - Defined Duration 5 ETF stock is priced at 25.47 today. It trades within 25.45 - 25.49, yesterday's close was 25.45, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of DDV shows these updates.
Does EA Series Trust - Defined Duration 5 ETF stock pay dividends?
EA Series Trust - Defined Duration 5 ETF is currently valued at 25.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.76% and USD. View the chart live to track DDV movements.
How to buy DDV stock?
You can buy EA Series Trust - Defined Duration 5 ETF shares at the current price of 25.47. Orders are usually placed near 25.47 or 25.77, while 3 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow DDV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DDV stock?
Investing in EA Series Trust - Defined Duration 5 ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.86 - 25.55 and current price 25.47. Many compare 0.08% and -0.02% before placing orders at 25.47 or 25.77. Explore the DDV price chart live with daily changes.
What are EA Series Trust - Defined Duration 5 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of EA Series Trust - Defined Duration 5 ETF in the past year was 25.55. Within 24.86 - 25.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track EA Series Trust - Defined Duration 5 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are EA Series Trust - Defined Duration 5 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EA Series Trust - Defined Duration 5 ETF (DDV) over the year was 24.86. Comparing it with the current 25.47 and 24.86 - 25.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DDV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DDV stock split?
EA Series Trust - Defined Duration 5 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.45, and 1.76% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.45
- Open
- 25.49
- Bid
- 25.47
- Ask
- 25.77
- Low
- 25.45
- High
- 25.49
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.08%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.02%
- Year Change
- 1.76%