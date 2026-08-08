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DDTL: Innovator Equity Dual Directional 10 Buffer ETF - July
DDTL exchange rate has changed by 0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.37 and at a high of 22.44.
Follow Innovator Equity Dual Directional 10 Buffer ETF - July dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DDTL stock price today?
Innovator Equity Dual Directional 10 Buffer ETF - July stock is priced at 22.38 today. It trades within 22.37 - 22.44, yesterday's close was 22.31, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of DDTL shows these updates.
Does Innovator Equity Dual Directional 10 Buffer ETF - July stock pay dividends?
Innovator Equity Dual Directional 10 Buffer ETF - July is currently valued at 22.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.67% and USD. View the chart live to track DDTL movements.
How to buy DDTL stock?
You can buy Innovator Equity Dual Directional 10 Buffer ETF - July shares at the current price of 22.38. Orders are usually placed near 22.38 or 22.68, while 3 and -0.27% show market activity. Follow DDTL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DDTL stock?
Investing in Innovator Equity Dual Directional 10 Buffer ETF - July involves considering the yearly range 20.01 - 22.44 and current price 22.38. Many compare 0.99% and 6.37% before placing orders at 22.38 or 22.68. Explore the DDTL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator Equity Dual Directional 10 Buffer ETF - July stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator Equity Dual Directional 10 Buffer ETF - July in the past year was 22.44. Within 20.01 - 22.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Equity Dual Directional 10 Buffer ETF - July performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator Equity Dual Directional 10 Buffer ETF - July stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator Equity Dual Directional 10 Buffer ETF - July (DDTL) over the year was 20.01. Comparing it with the current 22.38 and 20.01 - 22.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DDTL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DDTL stock split?
Innovator Equity Dual Directional 10 Buffer ETF - July has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.31, and 11.67% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.31
- Open
- 22.44
- Bid
- 22.38
- Ask
- 22.68
- Low
- 22.37
- High
- 22.44
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.31%
- Month Change
- 0.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.37%
- Year Change
- 11.67%