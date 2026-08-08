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DDTF: Innovator Equity Dual Directional 10 Buffer ETF - February
DDTF exchange rate has changed by 0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.60 and at a high of 20.61.
Follow Innovator Equity Dual Directional 10 Buffer ETF - February dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DDTF stock price today?
Innovator Equity Dual Directional 10 Buffer ETF - February stock is priced at 20.61 today. It trades within 20.60 - 20.61, yesterday's close was 20.54, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of DDTF shows these updates.
Does Innovator Equity Dual Directional 10 Buffer ETF - February stock pay dividends?
Innovator Equity Dual Directional 10 Buffer ETF - February is currently valued at 20.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.12% and USD. View the chart live to track DDTF movements.
How to buy DDTF stock?
You can buy Innovator Equity Dual Directional 10 Buffer ETF - February shares at the current price of 20.61. Orders are usually placed near 20.61 or 20.91, while 2 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow DDTF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DDTF stock?
Investing in Innovator Equity Dual Directional 10 Buffer ETF - February involves considering the yearly range 18.32 - 20.61 and current price 20.61. Many compare 1.08% and 7.26% before placing orders at 20.61 or 20.91. Explore the DDTF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator Equity Dual Directional 10 Buffer ETF - February stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator Equity Dual Directional 10 Buffer ETF - February in the past year was 20.61. Within 18.32 - 20.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Equity Dual Directional 10 Buffer ETF - February performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator Equity Dual Directional 10 Buffer ETF - February stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator Equity Dual Directional 10 Buffer ETF - February (DDTF) over the year was 18.32. Comparing it with the current 20.61 and 18.32 - 20.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DDTF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DDTF stock split?
Innovator Equity Dual Directional 10 Buffer ETF - February has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.54, and 7.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.54
- Open
- 20.60
- Bid
- 20.61
- Ask
- 20.91
- Low
- 20.60
- High
- 20.61
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.34%
- Month Change
- 1.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.26%
- Year Change
- 7.12%