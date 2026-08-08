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DDNQ: Innovator Growth-100 Dual Directional 5 Buffer ETF - Quarterly
DDNQ exchange rate has changed by 0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.78 and at a high of 20.79.
Follow Innovator Growth-100 Dual Directional 5 Buffer ETF - Quarterly dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DDNQ stock price today?
Innovator Growth-100 Dual Directional 5 Buffer ETF - Quarterly stock is priced at 20.78 today. It trades within 20.78 - 20.79, yesterday's close was 20.66, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of DDNQ shows these updates.
Does Innovator Growth-100 Dual Directional 5 Buffer ETF - Quarterly stock pay dividends?
Innovator Growth-100 Dual Directional 5 Buffer ETF - Quarterly is currently valued at 20.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.90% and USD. View the chart live to track DDNQ movements.
How to buy DDNQ stock?
You can buy Innovator Growth-100 Dual Directional 5 Buffer ETF - Quarterly shares at the current price of 20.78. Orders are usually placed near 20.78 or 21.08, while 3 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow DDNQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DDNQ stock?
Investing in Innovator Growth-100 Dual Directional 5 Buffer ETF - Quarterly involves considering the yearly range 18.36 - 20.79 and current price 20.78. Many compare 2.36% and 5.54% before placing orders at 20.78 or 21.08. Explore the DDNQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator Growth-100 Dual Directional 5 Buffer ETF - Quarterly stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator Growth-100 Dual Directional 5 Buffer ETF - Quarterly in the past year was 20.79. Within 18.36 - 20.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Growth-100 Dual Directional 5 Buffer ETF - Quarterly performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator Growth-100 Dual Directional 5 Buffer ETF - Quarterly stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator Growth-100 Dual Directional 5 Buffer ETF - Quarterly (DDNQ) over the year was 18.36. Comparing it with the current 20.78 and 18.36 - 20.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DDNQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DDNQ stock split?
Innovator Growth-100 Dual Directional 5 Buffer ETF - Quarterly has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.66, and 4.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.66
- Open
- 20.79
- Bid
- 20.78
- Ask
- 21.08
- Low
- 20.78
- High
- 20.79
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.58%
- Month Change
- 2.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.54%
- Year Change
- 4.90%