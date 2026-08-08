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DDFN: Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - November
DDFN exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.32 and at a high of 20.38.
Follow Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - November dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DDFN stock price today?
Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - November stock is priced at 20.36 today. It trades within 20.32 - 20.38, yesterday's close was 20.31, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of DDFN shows these updates.
Does Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - November stock pay dividends?
Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - November is currently valued at 20.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.99% and USD. View the chart live to track DDFN movements.
How to buy DDFN stock?
You can buy Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - November shares at the current price of 20.36. Orders are usually placed near 20.36 or 20.66, while 11 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow DDFN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DDFN stock?
Investing in Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - November involves considering the yearly range 18.70 - 20.40 and current price 20.36. Many compare 0.44% and 5.44% before placing orders at 20.36 or 20.66. Explore the DDFN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - November stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - November in the past year was 20.40. Within 18.70 - 20.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - November performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - November stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - November (DDFN) over the year was 18.70. Comparing it with the current 20.36 and 18.70 - 20.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DDFN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DDFN stock split?
Innovator ETFs Trust - Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - November has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.31, and 6.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.31
- Open
- 20.38
- Bid
- 20.36
- Ask
- 20.66
- Low
- 20.32
- High
- 20.38
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- 0.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.44%
- Year Change
- 6.99%