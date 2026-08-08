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DDFL: Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - July
DDFL exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.52 and at a high of 21.57.
Follow Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - July dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DDFL stock price today?
Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - July stock is priced at 21.57 today. It trades within 21.52 - 21.57, yesterday's close was 21.53, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of DDFL shows these updates.
Does Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - July stock pay dividends?
Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - July is currently valued at 21.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.36% and USD. View the chart live to track DDFL movements.
How to buy DDFL stock?
You can buy Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - July shares at the current price of 21.57. Orders are usually placed near 21.57 or 21.87, while 30 and 0.23% show market activity. Follow DDFL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DDFL stock?
Investing in Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - July involves considering the yearly range 19.88 - 21.57 and current price 21.57. Many compare 1.13% and 4.66% before placing orders at 21.57 or 21.87. Explore the DDFL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - July stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - July in the past year was 21.57. Within 19.88 - 21.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - July performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - July stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - July (DDFL) over the year was 19.88. Comparing it with the current 21.57 and 19.88 - 21.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DDFL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DDFL stock split?
Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - July has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.53, and 8.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.53
- Open
- 21.52
- Bid
- 21.57
- Ask
- 21.87
- Low
- 21.52
- High
- 21.57
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- 0.19%
- Month Change
- 1.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.66%
- Year Change
- 8.36%