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DDFJ: Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - January
DDFJ exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.96 and at a high of 20.00.
Follow Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - January dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DDFJ stock price today?
Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - January stock is priced at 20.00 today. It trades within 19.96 - 20.00, yesterday's close was 19.96, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of DDFJ shows these updates.
Does Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - January stock pay dividends?
Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - January is currently valued at 20.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.21% and USD. View the chart live to track DDFJ movements.
How to buy DDFJ stock?
You can buy Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - January shares at the current price of 20.00. Orders are usually placed near 20.00 or 20.30, while 8 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow DDFJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DDFJ stock?
Investing in Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - January involves considering the yearly range 18.55 - 20.01 and current price 20.00. Many compare 0.45% and 5.16% before placing orders at 20.00 or 20.30. Explore the DDFJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - January stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - January in the past year was 20.01. Within 18.55 - 20.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - January performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - January stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - January (DDFJ) over the year was 18.55. Comparing it with the current 20.00 and 18.55 - 20.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DDFJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DDFJ stock split?
Innovator Equity Dual Directional 15 Buffer ETF - January has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.96, and 5.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.96
- Open
- 19.98
- Bid
- 20.00
- Ask
- 20.30
- Low
- 19.96
- High
- 20.00
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.45%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.16%
- Year Change
- 5.21%