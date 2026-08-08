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DCX: Digital Currency X Technology Inc - Class A
DCX exchange rate has changed by -6.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.93 and at a high of 1.00.
Follow Digital Currency X Technology Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DCX stock price today?
Digital Currency X Technology Inc - Class A stock is priced at 0.94 today. It trades within 0.93 - 1.00, yesterday's close was 1.00, and trading volume reached 73. The live price chart of DCX shows these updates.
Does Digital Currency X Technology Inc - Class A stock pay dividends?
Digital Currency X Technology Inc - Class A is currently valued at 0.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.25% and USD. View the chart live to track DCX movements.
How to buy DCX stock?
You can buy Digital Currency X Technology Inc - Class A shares at the current price of 0.94. Orders are usually placed near 0.94 or 1.24, while 73 and -3.09% show market activity. Follow DCX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DCX stock?
Investing in Digital Currency X Technology Inc - Class A involves considering the yearly range 0.34 - 5.68 and current price 0.94. Many compare -6.93% and -45.03% before placing orders at 0.94 or 1.24. Explore the DCX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Digital Currency X Technology Inc - Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of Digital Currency X Technology Inc - Class A in the past year was 5.68. Within 0.34 - 5.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track Digital Currency X Technology Inc - Class A performance using the live chart.
What are Digital Currency X Technology Inc - Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Digital Currency X Technology Inc - Class A (DCX) over the year was 0.34. Comparing it with the current 0.94 and 0.34 - 5.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DCX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DCX stock split?
Digital Currency X Technology Inc - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.00, and 13.25% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.00
- Open
- 0.97
- Bid
- 0.94
- Ask
- 1.24
- Low
- 0.93
- High
- 1.00
- Volume
- 73
- Daily Change
- -6.00%
- Month Change
- -6.93%
- 6 Months Change
- -45.03%
- Year Change
- 13.25%