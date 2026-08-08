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DCOY: Decoy Therapeutics Inc
DCOY exchange rate has changed by -3.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.91 and at a high of 4.16.
Follow Decoy Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DCOY stock price today?
Decoy Therapeutics Inc stock is priced at 3.93 today. It trades within 3.91 - 4.16, yesterday's close was 4.06, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of DCOY shows these updates.
Does Decoy Therapeutics Inc stock pay dividends?
Decoy Therapeutics Inc is currently valued at 3.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 385.91% and USD. View the chart live to track DCOY movements.
How to buy DCOY stock?
You can buy Decoy Therapeutics Inc shares at the current price of 3.93. Orders are usually placed near 3.93 or 4.23, while 23 and -1.75% show market activity. Follow DCOY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DCOY stock?
Investing in Decoy Therapeutics Inc involves considering the yearly range 0.53 - 13.51 and current price 3.93. Many compare -8.39% and 495.45% before placing orders at 3.93 or 4.23. Explore the DCOY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Decoy Therapeutics Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Decoy Therapeutics Inc in the past year was 13.51. Within 0.53 - 13.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 4.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track Decoy Therapeutics Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Decoy Therapeutics Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Decoy Therapeutics Inc (DCOY) over the year was 0.53. Comparing it with the current 3.93 and 0.53 - 13.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DCOY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DCOY stock split?
Decoy Therapeutics Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 4.06, and 385.91% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 4.06
- Open
- 4.00
- Bid
- 3.93
- Ask
- 4.23
- Low
- 3.91
- High
- 4.16
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- -3.20%
- Month Change
- -8.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 495.45%
- Year Change
- 385.91%