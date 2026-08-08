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DCH: Dauch Corporation
DCH exchange rate has changed by 11.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.18 and at a high of 6.81.
Follow Dauch Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DCH stock price today?
Dauch Corporation stock is priced at 6.34 today. It trades within 6.18 - 6.81, yesterday's close was 5.68, and trading volume reached 9688. The live price chart of DCH shows these updates.
Does Dauch Corporation stock pay dividends?
Dauch Corporation is currently valued at 6.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -29.00% and USD. View the chart live to track DCH movements.
How to buy DCH stock?
You can buy Dauch Corporation shares at the current price of 6.34. Orders are usually placed near 6.34 or 6.64, while 9688 and 2.09% show market activity. Follow DCH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DCH stock?
Investing in Dauch Corporation involves considering the yearly range 4.91 - 9.25 and current price 6.34. Many compare 13.62% and -1.09% before placing orders at 6.34 or 6.64. Explore the DCH price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dauch Corporation stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dauch Corporation in the past year was 9.25. Within 4.91 - 9.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dauch Corporation performance using the live chart.
What are Dauch Corporation stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dauch Corporation (DCH) over the year was 4.91. Comparing it with the current 6.34 and 4.91 - 9.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DCH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DCH stock split?
Dauch Corporation has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.68, and -29.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.68
- Open
- 6.21
- Bid
- 6.34
- Ask
- 6.64
- Low
- 6.18
- High
- 6.81
- Volume
- 9.688 K
- Daily Change
- 11.62%
- Month Change
- 13.62%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.09%
- Year Change
- -29.00%