DATSW: DatChat Inc - Series A Warrant

0.1759 USD 0.0241 (12.05%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

DATSW exchange rate has changed by -12.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1470 and at a high of 0.2001.

Follow DatChat Inc - Series A Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.1470 0.2001
Year Range
0.0263 0.8746
Previous Close
0.2000
Open
0.2001
Bid
0.1759
Ask
0.1789
Low
0.1470
High
0.2001
Volume
8
Daily Change
-12.05%
Month Change
-12.96%
6 Months Change
-52.33%
Year Change
146.01%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev