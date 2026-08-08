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DANA: Dana Limited Volatility ETF
DANA exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.01 and at a high of 25.01.
Follow Dana Limited Volatility ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DANA stock price today?
Dana Limited Volatility ETF stock is priced at 25.01 today. It trades within 25.01 - 25.01, yesterday's close was 24.97, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of DANA shows these updates.
Does Dana Limited Volatility ETF stock pay dividends?
Dana Limited Volatility ETF is currently valued at 25.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.75% and USD. View the chart live to track DANA movements.
How to buy DANA stock?
You can buy Dana Limited Volatility ETF shares at the current price of 25.01. Orders are usually placed near 25.01 or 25.31, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow DANA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DANA stock?
Investing in Dana Limited Volatility ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.93 - 25.60 and current price 25.01. Many compare 0.32% and -0.99% before placing orders at 25.01 or 25.31. Explore the DANA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dana Limited Volatility ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dana Limited Volatility ETF in the past year was 25.60. Within 24.93 - 25.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dana Limited Volatility ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dana Limited Volatility ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dana Limited Volatility ETF (DANA) over the year was 24.93. Comparing it with the current 25.01 and 24.93 - 25.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DANA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DANA stock split?
Dana Limited Volatility ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.97, and -0.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.97
- Open
- 25.01
- Bid
- 25.01
- Ask
- 25.31
- Low
- 25.01
- High
- 25.01
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 0.32%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.99%
- Year Change
- -0.75%