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DAMD: Defiance Daily Target 2X Short
DAMD exchange rate has changed by 2.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.52 and at a high of 1.67.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2X Short dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is DAMD stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Short stock is priced at 1.62 today. It trades within 1.52 - 1.67, yesterday's close was 1.58, and trading volume reached 4656. The live price chart of DAMD shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2X Short stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Short is currently valued at 1.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -92.25% and USD. View the chart live to track DAMD movements.
How to buy DAMD stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2X Short shares at the current price of 1.62. Orders are usually placed near 1.62 or 1.92, while 4656 and 6.58% show market activity. Follow DAMD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DAMD stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2X Short involves considering the yearly range 1.34 - 31.12 and current price 1.62. Many compare -10.99% and -93.29% before placing orders at 1.62 or 1.92. Explore the DAMD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Short stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Short in the past year was 31.12. Within 1.34 - 31.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2X Short performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Short stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Short (DAMD) over the year was 1.34. Comparing it with the current 1.62 and 1.34 - 31.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DAMD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DAMD stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Short has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.58, and -92.25% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.58
- Open
- 1.52
- Bid
- 1.62
- Ask
- 1.92
- Low
- 1.52
- High
- 1.67
- Volume
- 4.656 K
- Daily Change
- 2.53%
- Month Change
- -10.99%
- 6 Months Change
- -93.29%
- Year Change
- -92.25%